Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Stock Island man on Sunday night after nearly 5 ounces of cocaine were found in the engine compartment of sport utility vehicle he was driving, deputies said.
Andrew Hernandez was arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Deputy Alex Fierro stopped a southbound Cadillac on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 32 near the Bahia Honda Bridge for an obstructed license plate at approximately 7:15 p.m. The driver was identified as Hernandez. A male adult passenger was not charged in the incident. Hernandez appeared very nervous. Other deputies and K9 Coral responded. K9 Coral alerted to drugs in the SUV, Linhardt said.
Deputies found 4.8 ounces of cocaine in plastic bags under the air filter box in the engine compartment. Hernandez stated all the cocaine was his, Linhardt said. Hernandez was taken to jail.