The Upper and Middle Florida Keys have recently experienced a rise in vessel-related thefts — particularly of GPS and boat electronics at marinas.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working hard to catch the people committing these crimes, but the agency needs the public’s help, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
The Sheriff’s Office asks offers the following tips to help deputies, especially if a person stores a boat at a marina or work at such a business:
• Install motion sensors linked to lights. Make sure the property is well-lit.
• Marinas should be conducting daily security checks. Check fencing for openings or damage where burglars can enter the property.
• Ensure security cameras will capture the face of an intruder. Cameras are often installed too high and only capture the top of a suspect’s head or the brim of a hat.
• Link cameras and motion sensors to your Bluetooth devices.
• Cut back plant foliage burglars could use for cover. Remove natural hiding places.
• Keep valuable electronics in a secure location. Do the same with diving and fishing gear. It might be a hassle, but it will save you thousands of dollars in the long run
• Remove the keys from the boat; if it is on a lift, turn the breaker off in the house to disable it.
• Whether on a trailer or in a canal, make sure your boat can be seen by neighbors and/or deputies patrolling the neighborhood.
• Remove the steering wheel if the boat won’t be used for a long time.
• Install a GPS tracking device on your boat and/or engines.
• Install a boat alarm. Alarms are very effective at preventing equipment and boat thefts.
• Disconnect the batteries to disable the trim/tilt function. Keep the engine down, touching the ground so the lower unit can’t be removed.
• If the boat is on a trailer, chain the rims together or boot one of the wheels to prevent the entire boat and trailer from being stolen.
• Keep a trailer hitch lock on at all times.
• Install bolt locks on the engine or put extra-long engine bolts on and bend the ends.
• Destroy the threads on one bolt so the nut can’t be removed.
• Back the boat close to a house, wall, or other stationary objects.
• Engrave your driver’s license number or make a distinctive marking on your valuable property for identification purposes.
• Take pictures of and record serial numbers.
Like most property crimes, marine-related thefts are primarily crimes of opportunity. Deputies would much rather prevent a crime than respond to one, whether it be the theft of an entire boat, an engine, a lower unit, electronics, or diving and fishing equipment, Linhardt said.