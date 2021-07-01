In another sign of growing tension between live-aboard boaters and the FWC, authorities arrested two boaters last week after making threats on the lives of officers and confronting them with guns when the officers boarded their boat.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested Aiyana X, 31, and Dakota Robert Dalman, 25, on several felony charges on June 24, including threatening an act of terrorism, use of a firearm during a felony and aggravated assault, according to the FWC.
Dalman and X live on a boat off Wisteria Island and in the days leading up to last week’s confrontation and arrest, the couple had been among a group of live-aboard residents making accusations and threats on social media about shooting FWC officers if they boarded their boats. X also posted a photo of himself holding a rifle while standing on the deck of the boat.
“Anyone illegally boarding my boat is going to experience a grin and the whole span of my arsenal, one right after another,” X stated in one social media post, according to an FWC report.
“I shot the heart of a small bird up in a tree a football field away with a bear up old scoped .22 rifle when I was 10,” another social media post stated, according to the FWC. “Mfs [expletive] going to have to start training harder if they want to take me out.”
About a half-dozen FWC officers in three separate boats went to the couple’s boat on June 24, after the FWC received complaints about the couple being armed and dangerous and making possible threats on the lives of FWC officers, according to the FWC.
When officers arrived, the couple was armed with rifles and refused to hand them over to officers even to store them, arguing the boat is their home and they have the right to be armed. The couple accused the FWC officers of illegally boarding people’s boats and initially refused to allow the officers to board the vessel.
The FWC officers also had weapons drawn as well. The officers eventually subdued the couple and took them into custody.
That confrontation came after years of disagreements between live-aboard boaters and the FWC about the agency enforcing derelict vessel laws and conducting inspections on boats around Key West.
One of the officers involved in last week’s confrontation, Capt. Dave Dipre, shot a live-aboard boater in Cow Key Channel off Key West two years ago after the man approached Dipre on a houseboat with a full gas can and lighter and threatened to blow up the boat, according to the FWC.
Dipre and two other law enforcement officers went to the houseboat of Adam Bounds in Oct. 15, 2019 on a check-the-welfare call after Bounds made suicidal statements to FWC officers via the telephone, according to the FWC.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cleared Dipre of any wrongdoing in the shooting, and Bounds was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and attempted arson and is awaiting trial.
Bounds has refuted making suicidal statements and claims Dipre illegally and unnecessarily shot him.
Last week’s confrontation and the Bounds case highlight the growing tensions between boaters and the FWC, as the agency and local governments try to get handle on ongoing problem of derelict vessels, which are costly to remove and create pollution and damage marine life habitat.
Since 2008, the county’s Marine Resources Division has removed 706 derelict vessels at a cost of $2.6 million. In 2019 alone, 48 boats were removed at a cost of about $339,000, according to the county.
The state Legislature passed a bill this past session requiring boaters around Key West to move their vessels every three months to prove the vessels are not in danger of becoming derelict.