ABBENSETTS, AGYEMANG NAEEM

Arrest Date/Time: 10/23/2021 | 03:59
Date of Birth: 06/26/1988 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: B
Address: 1358 ADAMS STREET, HOLLYWOOD, FL 33019
Occupation: DELIVERY
Arrest Location: 87MM US1/SR5, PLANTATION KEY
Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC
Incident #: MCSO21CAD162469 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007669
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH