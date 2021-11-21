ABDALLA, SAMI KHAMIESS

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/21/2021 | 17:35
Date of Birth: 01/18/1966 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 411 PALM DRIVE, TAVERNIER, FL 33070
Occupation: CHEF in KEY LARGO
Arrest Location: 411 411 PALM DRIVE, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: CASEY MATTHEWS - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD177081 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008451
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY