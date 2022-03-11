ACERNO, PAUL MICHAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/10/2022 | 23:51

Date of Birth: 05/11/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 224 GLEBE ROAD, WEST MORLAND, NH 03467

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALVAREZ RICE - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD041696 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001972

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you