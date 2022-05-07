ACHA, NGOH AMSTRONG

Arrest Date/Time: 05/07/2022 | 16:00

Date of Birth: 10/20/1996 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 1502 KINGSHILL ST, BOWIE, MD 20721

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: Not Available

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO21CAD042722 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF001825

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 817.034.4a3 FRAUD-SWINDLE

Recommended for you