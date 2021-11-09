ACOSTA RODRIGUEZ, YOSNEL

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/09/2021 | 19:17
Date of Birth: 10/11/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 23F CROSS ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040
Occupation: DRIVER
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND
Arresting Officer/Agency: EDWIN SABILLON - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "D" WATCH
Incident #: MCSO21CAD171362 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008173
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY