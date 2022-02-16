ACUNA TERCERO, EMBER MANRIQUE

Arrest Date/Time: 02/16/2022 | 12:50

Date of Birth: 06/28/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY LARGO, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: LAND SCAPING

Arrest Location: TARPON BASIN DR / 101.4 MM GU, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: JACQUES ROZEK - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD027202 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001302

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY