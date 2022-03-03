ACUNA TERCERO, EMBER MANRIQUE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/02/2022 | 09:20

Date of Birth: 06/28/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY LARGO, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: LAND SCAPING

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035910 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001695

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

