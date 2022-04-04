ADAMS, NICHOLAS RAY

Arrest Date/Time: 04/03/2022 | 22:12

Date of Birth: 02/04/1983 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 1 MALLORY SQUARE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY

