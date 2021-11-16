AGELIS, ILIAS

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/16/2021 | 19:04
Date of Birth: 02/06/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 52 ORANGE DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: CONSTRUCTION
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: DAVID STUBBLEFIELD - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS
Incident #: MCSO21CAD174824 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008342
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR