AGELIS, ILIAS

Arrest Date/Time: 11/16/2021 | 19:04

Date of Birth: 02/06/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 52 ORANGE DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: DAVID STUBBLEFIELD - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD174824 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008342

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 843.15.1a FAILURE TO APPEAR