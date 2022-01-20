AGUILAR, ALBERTO

Arrest Date/Time: 01/19/2022 | 22:28

Date of Birth: 07/29/1962 Age: 59 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 29B 9TH AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: ELECTRICIAN in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5350 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: PAUL MCNALLEY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD177850 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008495

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.3a LARC 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 812.014.3a LARC

