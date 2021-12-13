Arrest Date/Time: 12/13/2021 | 09:10

Date of Birth: 08/11/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race:

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: GULFVIEW DR / 74 MM GU, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: NELSON SANCHEZ - MCSO\DIST 6 C SHIFT

Incident #: MCSO21CAD187845 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009049

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 901.15.4 OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT

Recommended for you