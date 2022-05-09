AGUIRRE, ALEXANDER BENIGNO

Arrest Date/Time: 05/09/2022 | 01:30

Date of Birth: 04/21/1982 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3051 MISSIONWOOD LN, MIRAMAR, FL 33025

Occupation: CREW MANAGER

Arrest Location: 87745 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD079510 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003762

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2b MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

