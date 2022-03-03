AHMAD, YOSHUA ISRAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 15:54

Date of Birth: 02/28/1997 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 837 10TH FLORIDA CITY, FLORIDA CITY, FL 33034

Occupation: FOOD RUNNER in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035520 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001679

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

