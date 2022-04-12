Arrest Date/Time: 04/12/2022 | 22:24

Date of Birth: 12/06/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5331 5TH AVE, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5331 5 AVE, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD062506 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002975

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR