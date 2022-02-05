AKINS, DONALD MARVIN

Arrest Date/Time: 02/04/2022 | 20:48

Date of Birth: 04/07/1963 Age: 58 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 128 ATLANTIC AVE, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: PROPERTY MANAGER in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: 86001 BURTON DRIVE, TAVERNIER

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO22CAD020559 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000956

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

