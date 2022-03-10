ALBANES, ANTONIO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/10/2022 | 15:29

Date of Birth: 04/09/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 31 JENNY LANE, KEY WEST,

Occupation: SERVER in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 522 CARIBBEAN DR,

Arresting Officer/Agency: TOMMY DURHAM - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT B1

Incident #: MCSO22CAD041434 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001956

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR