Arrest Date/Time: 11/06/2021 | 22:33
Date of Birth: 11/09/1978 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W
Address: Unknown
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, BAHIA HONDA
Arresting Officer/Agency: JUAN CARLOS MARINO - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD169991 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008091
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.5a SYNTH NARCOTIC-SMUGGL