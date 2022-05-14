ALBERTS, VINCENT PAUL

Arrest Date/Time: 05/13/2022 | 22:48

Date of Birth: 07/26/1965 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF, KEY WEST, FA 33040

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 135 DUVAL ST, FL

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 941.02 OUT-OF-STATE-FUG

