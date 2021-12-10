ALFARO, RITA ACASIA

Arrest Date/Time: 12/10/2021 | 00:24

Date of Birth: 02/21/1998 Age: 23 Gender: F Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: SR5 @ 109th ST, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: AARON RODDY - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO21CAD186266 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008962

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

