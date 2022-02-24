ALFONSO GARCIA, JOAQUIN

Arrest Date/Time: 02/24/2022 | 10:19

Date of Birth: 12/28/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 101644 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: BOAT RENTAL

Arrest Location: 620 CABRERA ST, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: MATTHEW O'NEILL - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD148715 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF006899

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.02.4a BURGL 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c2 LARC

