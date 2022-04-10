Arrest Date/Time: 04/10/2022 | 02:20

Date of Birth: 09/06/1990 Age: 31 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 107 BRUCE CT, , FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1, UPPER MATECUMBE

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD060831 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002900

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.192.1a MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS