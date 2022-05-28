Arrest Date/Time: 05/28/2022 | 00:49

Date of Birth: 09/06/1990 Age: 31 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 107 BRUCE CT, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 102601 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD092416 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004322

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

