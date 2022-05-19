ALFRED, SHANA

Arrest Date/Time: 05/18/2022 | 20:58

Date of Birth: 09/06/1990 Age: 31 Gender: F Race: B

Address: 107 BRUCE CT, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 8000 SHARK DR, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD074216 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003542

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING

