ALI, AADIL ALEEM

Arrest Date/Time: 05/06/2022 | 08:14

Date of Birth: 09/11/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: O

Address: 13 JENNY LN, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 88770 OVERSEAS HWY, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD077480 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003684

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION