Arrest Date/Time: 05/06/2022 | 21:13

Date of Birth: 11/27/1969 Age: 52 Gender: F Race: B

Address: HOMELESS, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 5200 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD077967 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003708

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 901.36.1 FRAUD-IMPERSON