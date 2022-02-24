ALLERSTON, MATTHEW THOMAS

Arrest Date/Time: 02/24/2022 | 22:47

Date of Birth: 12/21/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2580 11TH AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: BAR BACK in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: MCDONALD AVE, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR CURRY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD028227 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001347

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.061.1 HIT AND RUN