Arrest Date/Time: 04/08/2022 | 19:41

Date of Birth: 07/25/1973 Age: 48 Gender: F Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: BEACH DR, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD059758 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002855

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.5 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c6 VEH THEFT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.5 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c6 VEH THEFT 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.13.6b MARIJUANA-POSSESS

