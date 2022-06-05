Arrest Date/Time: 06/05/2022 | 22:32

Date of Birth: 01/15/1998 Age: 24 Gender: F Race: W

Address: STREETS OF HOMESTEAD, HOMESTEAD, FL 33092

Occupation: SERVER in ISLAMORADA

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD099267 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004556

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

Recommended for you