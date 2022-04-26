ALSBROOKS, RANDAL ALAN

Arrest Date/Time: 04/26/2022 | 18:30

Date of Birth: 07/18/1965 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5537 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 3704 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.08.2a TRESPASSING

