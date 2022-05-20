ALTENOR, JEAN C

Arrest Date/Time: 05/20/2022 | 17:01

Date of Birth: 11/12/1984 Age: 37 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 6200 3 RD STREET SLOAN'S TRL PRK, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: LABORER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD087339 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004119

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION