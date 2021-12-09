AMAYA, IRWIN NEPTALI

Arrest Date/Time: 12/09/2021 | 09:48

Date of Birth: 07/26/1980 Age: 41 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 6618 MONTCREST DRIVE, CHARLOTTE, NC 28217

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: BOCA CHICA NAS, BOCA CHICA

Arresting Officer/Agency: JONATHAN LANE - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD185938 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008935

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION