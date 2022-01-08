AMBROGI, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Arrest Date/Time: 01/06/2022 | 23:25

Date of Birth: 11/09/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 238 CENTRAL AVE, WHITEFISH, MT 59937

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 99701 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: JAMIE MILLER - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT A3

Incident #: MCSO22CAD003387 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000181

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 856.011 DISORDERLY INTOX 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER

Recommended for you