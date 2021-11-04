ANDERSON, ERIC BENJAMIN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/04/2021 | 08:48

Date of Birth: 12/22/1981 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 9121 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 856 105 ST OCEAN EAST, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: GARRETT BRAGG - MCSO\DIST 4/5 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD168676 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008014

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY

Recommended for you