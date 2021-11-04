ANDERSON, MARC JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 11/04/2021 | 00:07

Date of Birth: 12/02/1971 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 94825 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 94MM US1/SR5, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO21CAD168585 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008012

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

