ANDERSSON, BRIAN LEE

Arrest Date/Time: 11/17/2021 | 16:50
Date of Birth: 06/20/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 868 NARRAGANSETT LN, KEY LARGO, FL 33037
Occupation: Unknown
Arrest Location: 868 NARRAGANSETT LN, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: CRISTIAN SANTOS - MCSO\ROAD PATROL - SECTOR 7
Incident #: MCSO21CAD175160 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008365
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 365.172.14 PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER