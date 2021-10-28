ANISKO, MELADIE LYNN

Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 10:20

Date of Birth: 02/18/1996 Age: 25 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 58662 OVERSEAS HWY, GRASSY KEY, FL 33050

Occupation: SERVER in MARATHON

Arrest Location: 58622 OVERSEAS HWY, GRASSY KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: IAN DOUTHIRT - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD162282 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007658

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY

Recommended for you