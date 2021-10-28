ANISKO, MELADIE LYNN

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/27/2021 | 10:20
Date of Birth: 02/18/1996 Age: 25 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 58662 OVERSEAS HWY, GRASSY KEY, FL 33050
Occupation: SERVER in MARATHON
Arrest Location: 58622 OVERSEAS HWY, GRASSY KEY
Arresting Officer/Agency: IAN DOUTHIRT - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD162282 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007658
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a2 BATTERY