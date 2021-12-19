ANISKO, MELADIE LYNN

Arrest Date/Time: 12/19/2021 | 15:50

Date of Birth: 02/18/1996 Age: 25 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 58662 OVERSEAS HWY, GRASSY KEY, FL 33050

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 3103 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: DESLILES MOMPOINT - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD191311 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009255

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you