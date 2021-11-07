ANNESE, MATTHEW

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/07/2021 | 03:52
Date of Birth: 10/13/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: H
Address: 10212 226 TER, MIAMI, FL 33190
Occupation: VALET
Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO
Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIEL VALDES - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD170123 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008101
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6c SYNTH NARCOTIC-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS