ANTOINE, JEFF

Arrest Date/Time: 05/24/2022 | 20:34

Date of Birth: 08/02/1978 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 3920 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SECURITY in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 3920 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 827.03.2d NEGLECT CHILD

Recommended for you