APPOLON, JUNIOR

Arrest Date/Time: 02/10/2022 | 15:43

Date of Birth: 12/06/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 3314 NORTHSIDE DR 22A, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: COOK in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ROBERT SALTER - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD023930 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001129

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

