Arrest Date/Time: 05/29/2022 | 23:11

Date of Birth: 07/08/1965 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 31331 AVE F, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: HANDY MAN

Arrest Location: 31331 AVENUE F, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD094013 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004388

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.131.2b ROBBERY
  • 2 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.02 RESIST OFFICER
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 836.12.2 INTIMIDATION
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 836.12.2 INTIMIDATION
  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 914.22.1 OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE

