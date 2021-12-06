ARAUJO, JESUS

Arrest Date/Time: 12/06/2021 | 20:44

Date of Birth: 05/29/1962 Age: 59 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 27970 PORGIE PATH/28 MM GU, LITTLE TORCH KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: ELECTRICIAN

Arrest Location: 27909 LOBSTER TAIL TR, LITTLE TORCH

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR CURRY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD184576 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008860

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 914.22.1 OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE