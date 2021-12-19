ARIAS, CARLOS LUIS

Arrest Date/Time: 12/18/2021 | 22:33

Date of Birth: 05/21/1975 Age: 46 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 8 MADEIRA DR, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: LOAN OFFICER in COCONUT CREEK

Arrest Location: 8 MADEIRA DR, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: OSCAR DOMINGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD190946 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009242

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.08.2a AGGRAV BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

