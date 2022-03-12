Arrest Date/Time: 03/11/2022 | 23:32

Date of Birth: 08/08/1991 Age: 30 Gender: M Race: O

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: US1, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: THOMAS HILL - MCSO\ADMINISTRATION

Incident #: MCSO22CAD042372 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002012

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS

