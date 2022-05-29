Arrest Date/Time: 05/29/2022 | 23:11

Date of Birth: 03/24/1986 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 338 MAHAGONY DRIVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: PAINTER in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 350 MAHOGANY DR, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD094058 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004390

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.2 RESIST OFFICER
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH