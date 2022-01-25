ARMENTEROS, MARIANELA

Arrest Date/Time: 01/25/2022 | 16:06

Date of Birth: 05/19/1977 Age: 44 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 66 NW 73RD PL, MIAMI, FL 33126

Occupation: MANEGER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD014162 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000676

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2a1 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2a1 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2a1 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2a1 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2a1 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2c2 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2a1 LARC 1 Felony Count(s) of 812.014.2a1 LARC

