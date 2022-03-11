ARMSTRONG, NOAH PAUL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/11/2022 | 01:31

Date of Birth: 09/26/1997 Age: 24 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 143 FONTAINE DR, TAVERNIER, FL 33070

Occupation: FISHERMAN in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 82MM OVERSEAS HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO22CAD041719 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001974

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you